Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.55 and last traded at $116.98. 15,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,836,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.82.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.42.
The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $181,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $7,668,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 65.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
