Binemon (BIN) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

Binemon (BIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $740,720.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,300% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.82 or 0.16230623 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00178294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00074755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

