Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

BIIB stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.96. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.