biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on biote in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on biote in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get biote alerts:

BTMD stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. biote has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.