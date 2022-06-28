Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BDT stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.71. The company had a trading volume of 98,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,941. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$7.61 and a one year high of C$10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDT. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.92.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

