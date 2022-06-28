Bitcoin Adult Price Down 30% Over Last Week (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a market capitalization of $6,299.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

