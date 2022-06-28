Black Canyon Limited (ASX:BCA) Insider Buys A$49,999.95 in Stock

Black Canyon Limited (ASX:BCA – Get Rating) insider Graham Ascough acquired 151,515 shares of Black Canyon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($34,722.19).

Black Canyon Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral deposits in Australia. It has an option to acquire 75% interests in the Carawine project consisting of 8 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 793 square kilometers in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Lofty Range project located in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia.

