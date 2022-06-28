BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 728.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,383. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of 16.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000.

