BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 728.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,383. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of 16.61.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.