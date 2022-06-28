Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,437.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

