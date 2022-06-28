Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 190317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

