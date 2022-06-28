Boston Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 113.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Boston Properties stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 539.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

