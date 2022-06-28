Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 1,354,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,924. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

