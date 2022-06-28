Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.13. 4,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 833,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and have sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

