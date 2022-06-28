BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.12. BRC shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 2,601 shares changing hands.
BRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,442,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $744,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
