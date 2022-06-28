BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.12. BRC shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 2,601 shares changing hands.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. Analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,442,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $744,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

