Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 4.1%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 2,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 124,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,065,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 68,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.