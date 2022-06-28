Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $81.75

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.