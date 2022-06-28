Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $29.14

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,111,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 81,184 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

