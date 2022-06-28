Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $145.88

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

