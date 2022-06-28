Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $145.88

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.88.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.
In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
