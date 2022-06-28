Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $21.14

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE TGI opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

