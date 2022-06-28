Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. 133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

