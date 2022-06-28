BTIG Research Trims Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Target Price to $11.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

