Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BG. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.88.

BG opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bunge by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $299,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

