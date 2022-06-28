Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Stake Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 314.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669,278 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.36% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Sage Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.19.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.27). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

