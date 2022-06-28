ByteNext Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $309,077.05 and approximately $70,894.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,465.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.17000167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015471 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.