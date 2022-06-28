Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

