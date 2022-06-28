Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,706 shares of company stock worth $33,940,601. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $548,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPE opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

