Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.90

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 14176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Camping World by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Camping World by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Camping World by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 44,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

