Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Canacol Energy (Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

