Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CDPYF stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.