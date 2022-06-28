Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $163.13 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Casper has a market cap of $163.13 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,662.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.98 or 0.21073681 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,967,684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 5,350,234,056 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

