Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 2.2%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.26 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Approximately 1,042,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,405,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.86. The company has a market cap of £99.02 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
About Caspian Sunrise
