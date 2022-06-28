Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.53. 4,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,287,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,454.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

