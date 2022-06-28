Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $191.32. 50,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $210.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

