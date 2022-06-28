Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Gap Up to $124.71

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.71, but opened at $130.27. Celanese shares last traded at $126.15, with a volume of 2,217 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Get Celanese alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.