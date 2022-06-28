Cellframe Reaches Market Cap of $6.73 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cellframe has a market cap of $6.73 million and $182,889.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cellframe

Cellframe (CRYPTO:CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,686,532 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

