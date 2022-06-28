Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 275,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,154. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

