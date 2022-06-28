Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.37. Cerus shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 21,898 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 455,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after buying an additional 219,535 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerus by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

