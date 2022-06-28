Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Down 8.5%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

