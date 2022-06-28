Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.