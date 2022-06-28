Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 495 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

