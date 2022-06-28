Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,302. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

