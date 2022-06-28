Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $747,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 253.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

MS traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 274,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,531,960. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.