Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 161.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $471,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $2,626,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $3,209,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. 1,039,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,439,032. The company has a market capitalization of $262.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.