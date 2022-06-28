Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 238 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Globant were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 10.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $723,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $2,586,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 31.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.60. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.75.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

