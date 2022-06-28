Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 139 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,069. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

