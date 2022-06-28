Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 183 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,145. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.29.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

