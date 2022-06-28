Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,637 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

