Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 514 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,416,000 after buying an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 41,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

