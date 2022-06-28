Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Shares of CI opened at $267.88 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.12.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

