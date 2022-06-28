Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 124,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 275,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

